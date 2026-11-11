The company’s revenue backlog stood at approximately $132.5 billion as of the end of the quarter, up from approximately $104.2 billion as of June 30.

CoreWeave posted third-quarter revenue of $3.661 billion, up more than $1 billion sequentially and well above the roughly $3.54 billion Wall Street expected.

CEO Michael Intrator called it “a breakout quarter,” citing sequential revenue growth and margin expansion.

The results arrived after a sharp pullback in CoreWeave shares tied to debt and financing concerns, plus midterm election-related worries that Democratic gains could slow new data-center construction.

Shares of CoreWeave (CRWV) rose as much as 8% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the AI cloud provider reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter results, raised full-year guidance, and noted an increase in revenue backlog that reinforced conviction in demand.

The stock climbed as high as $53 shortly after the close, following a regular-session finish near $48.73. Peer Nebius (NBIS) gained roughly 3% after hours ahead of its own earnings report on Thursday, while IREN Ltd. (IREN) edged modestly higher in sympathy.

CRWV's Revenue Rises By Over $1B QoQ

CoreWeave posted third-quarter revenue of $3.661 billion, up more than $1 billion sequentially and well above the roughly $3.54 billion Wall Street expected. The figure nearly tripled from $1.365 billion a year earlier. Adjusted operating income reached $379 million, implying a 10% margin, hitting double digits a quarter ahead of plan. Adjusted core profit came in at $2.256 billion with a 62% margin. The company still reported an unadjusted net loss of $709 million, compared to $110 million in Q3 2025, driven largely by $846 million in interest expense in the period.

CEO Michael Intrator called it “a breakout quarter,” citing sequential revenue growth and margin expansion. He highlighted multiple funding sources, including contract-backed financing, operating cash flow, and about $9 billion in expected customer prepayments and deposits over the next three months.

Raised Full-Year Targets And $132B Backlog

Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $13.0–$13.3 billion and adjusted operating income guidance to $1.275–$1.375 billion. It also lifted exit annualized run-rate revenue guidance to $20–$21 billion and raised the low end of its capital-expenditure range to $37–$39 billion, citing faster-than-planned infrastructure deployment.

Revenue backlog stood at approximately $132.5 billion as of the end of the quarter, up from approximately $104.2 billion as of June 30.

The results arrived after a sharp pullback in CoreWeave shares tied to debt and financing concerns, plus midterm election-related worries that Democratic gains could slow new data-center construction. Ahead of the report, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch argued the company could actually benefit from any such slowdown: reduced new compute supply would increase the value of existing capacity that CoreWeave rents out.

How Did CRWV Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRWV stock rose from 'bearish' to 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume jumped from 'low' to 'normal 'levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that the earnings are proof of AI demand.

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Another user, meanwhile, remained bearish on the stock despite the Q3 beat.

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CRWV stock has dropped 32% year-to-date.

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