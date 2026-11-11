Singulus will develop high-performance solar cells and the associated production equipment under the deal for SpaceX’s Starmind satellites.

The first production line is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2027.

Singulus and SpaceX entered a strategic partnership in March 2026.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has previously said that data centers in space will eventually outpace terrestrial infrastructure.

SpaceX (SPCX) has signed a supply contract with Singulus Technologies for a turnkey production line to manufacture heterojunction (HJT) solar cells for its Starmind satellite constellation, the German equipment maker said on Tuesday.

The agreement is aimed at supporting SpaceX’s rapid expansion of satellite manufacturing at its facility in Bastrop, Texas.

Contract Scope And Timeline

The first production line is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2027. The initial line carries an order volume of more than €60 million ($67 million), according to Singulus.

Singulus will develop high-performance solar cells and the associated production equipment under the deal for SpaceX’s Starmind satellites—its planned constellation of solar-powered satellites designed to run artificial intelligence workloads in orbit. Reliable, high-efficiency solar power is essential for the energy-intensive Starmind architecture, which aims to place large-scale AI compute in orbit.

Singulus and SpaceX entered a strategic partnership in March 2026. SpaceX provided significant funding to Singulus that month and again in October 2026, and the German supplier plans to deliver multiple additional lines under their partnership, it said.

SpaceX Starmind Ambitions

Unlike Starlink, which primarily relays broadband traffic, Starmind satellites are intended as orbital data centers that process compute tasks in space using energy from the sun, thereby bypassing terrestrial constraints on power, land, cooling, and space required to scale AI infrastructure.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has previously said that data centers in space will eventually outpace terrestrial infrastructure. SpaceX has filed with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission for authority to operate up to one million Starmind satellites. The first launches of the satellites are expected to start in the latter half of next year.

How Did SPCX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SPCX stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'high' levels.

SPCX stock is currently trading at about $142, above its June IPO price of $135 but below its all-time high levels near $225.

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