The trio lost over a quarter of their value last week.

In the group, CoreWeave has the most direct Southeast Asian exposure, with plans for 360 MW of data center capacity in Indonesia by 2028.

SemiAnalysis estimates Chinese firms access 300 MW of AI computing power via neoclouds across four Asian countries.

Retail sentiment remained ‘bearish’ for CRWV, ‘neutral’ for NBIS and ‘bullish’ for IREN.

Neocloud stocks surged in early premarket trading on Monday, joining a broad relief rally across tech stocks after suffering a brutal selloff last week even as concerns persist.

CoreWeave (CRWV), Nebius (NBIS) and Iren Ltd. (IREN) advanced 9% to 10% after losing more than a quarter of their value last week.

Already facing pressure over the durability of their debt-fueled business models, neocloud firms now face added pressure from the new U.S. limit on cloud services offered via sites in Southeast Asia.

Neocloud Pressure Persists

According to Bloomberg, Chinese companies have been accessing advanced Nvidia chips by renting computing capacity from data centers in countries such as Malaysia. SemiAnalysis estimated that Chinese firms access around 300 megawatts of AI computing capacity through neocloud providers across four Asian countries.

The new rules hit these providers on two fronts, Bloomberg detailed. First, shipments of advanced AI chips to four Southeast Asian countries will require U.S. approval, potentially slowing hardware imports for all buyers.

Second, a broader crackdown on data centers providing remote access to restricted computing hardware to Chinese companies, set to take effect in February, threatens a key source of demand for neoclouds.

CoreWeave has the most direct Southeast Asian exposure, with plans for 360 MW of data center capacity in Indonesia by 2028. Nebius plans to open two sites in India next year, and IREN has announced an 800 MW data center campus in South Australia.

Retail View For Neocloud Stocks

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment remained ‘bearish’ for CRWV, ‘neutral’ for NBIS and ‘bullish’ for IREN.

“$NVDA $IREN this doesn’t look like a dead cat bounce anymore but a breakout!!! Sorry shorties,” said a trader.

Another, with a contrarian view, wrote: “$CRWV seems like neocloud gpu debt is the bubble in miniature. borrowed chips, rented capacity, depreciation clock ticking while bulls cheer bookings.”

Last week, Iren led the decline with a 36% drop, while CoreWeave and Nebius shed 26% and 30%, respectively.

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