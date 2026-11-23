Consumer ETFs ended the week in red as the broader market fell. Strong earnings and analyst upgrades helped some stocks rise despite the sell-off.

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund fell 2%, ending six weeks of gains, while the Consumer Discretionary fund dropped 6.2%, its worst week in 19 months.

Tyson Foods, PDD Holdings and TJX Companies posted gains after earnings and analyst target increases.

Jumia Technologies, Groupon and Rivian lagged on guidance cuts and lowered price targets.

Consumer stocks lost their sheen last week as a tech-led selloff dragged the whole market lower. Tyson Foods (TSN), PDD Holdings (PDD) and TJX Companies (TJX) led the gains. Jumia Technologies (JMIA), Groupon (GRPN) and Rivian Automotive (RIVN) were among the laggards.

Consumer ETFs Snap Streaks As SPY, QQQ Plunge

During the week of Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) fell 2%, reversing six straight weeks of gains. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropped 6.2%, its worst week in 19 months, and ended a four-week winning run.

Both funds held up better than the broader market. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) plunged 9%, its worst week in 19 months. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell 10.5%, also its worst week in 19 months.

Recent upheaval in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) leadership, rising inflation worries, and the potential for a rate hike added to the pressure.

Analysts Back Tyson Foods After Q4 Results

Tyson Foods stock topped the weekly gainers with a 10.7% rally after its fourth-quarter (Q4) report. Sales rose 5.2% to $14.59 billion, helped by an extra week in the quarter. Adjusted sales, which strip out that week, came in at $13.54 billion.

Tyson's fiscal 2026 sales increased 3.6% to $56.42 billion, with an adjusted EPS of $3.44 per share. Free cash flow rose to $1.66 billion, and the company also paid down $1.08 billion in debt and bought back 7.8 million shares during the quarter.

Analysts pointed to early signs of a recovery in beef and prepared foods. BofA raised its price target to $65 from $56 but kept a 'Neutral' rating, citing better conditions in the beef market and steadier chicken prices. BMO Capital also raised its target to $75 from $65 and maintained an 'Outperform' rating, expecting stronger beef and prepared foods sales to offset weaker chicken performance.

PDD Wins Upgrades As Temu Nears Profitability

PDD Holdings stock rose nearly 6% over the week after posting the biggest Q3 earnings beat among its Chinese internet peers. BNP Paribas upgraded the stock to 'Neutral' from 'Underperform' and raised its price target to $101 from $89. The analyst said profits are improving as Temu slows its rapid expansion in Europe, but concerns remain over returns to shareholders.

Macquarie upgraded PDD to 'Outperform' from 'Neutral' and raised its price target to $106 from $98. The firm said Temu is getting closer to profitability and expects careful spending on marketing to help boost earnings.

TJX Beats On Third-Quarter Strength

TJX stock gained 3.9% after the off-price retailer reported Q3 results above its own guidance. Net sales rose 6% to $16.0 billion, and comparable sales increased 4%. EPS of $1.39 was up 9%, or $1.34 up 5% excluding a $0.05 tariff-refund benefit. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders.

CEO Ernie Herrman said warm weather hurt sales in some categories but expects strong demand to continue through the holiday season.

JPMorgan raised its price target to $168 from $166 and kept an 'Overweight' rating, noting that sales growth improved and could pick up further in Q4. Barclays lowered its target to $186 from $188 but maintained an 'Overweight' rating, citing higher shipping and fuel costs that hurt profit margins.

Jumia, Groupon, Rivian Lag

Jumia Technologies stock tanked 52% after slashing its full-year outlook despite a revenue beat. Q3 revenue climbed 33% to $60.74 million versus the $53.38 million estimate, and the adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $7.9 million from $14 million. But the company said early Black Friday GMV growth, particularly in Ivory Coast, was well below expectations. It cited rising memory chip costs and weak consumer purchasing power. Jumia now expects full-year GMV growth of 16% to 18% and a Q4 adjusted EBITDA loss of $4 million to $8 million.

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target to $5 from $9 but kept an 'Overweight' rating. StoneX trimmed its target to $13 from $18 but maintained a bullish 'Buy' rating, saying the company's business stayed strong despite external challenges.

Groupon stock dropped 20% after "underwhelming" Q3 results and a lower outlook. Northland's Bobby Brooks cut his target to $20 from $30 and kept 'Outperform,' citing strong buybacks, a "modest" valuation and hope for the Dec. 8 investor event.

Rivian stock slumped 15% as analysts trimmed targets. StoneX lowered its target to $20 from $25 and kept 'Buy.' DA Davidson held a $15 target and 'Neutral' rating after speaking with interim CFO Derek Mulvey. The firm noted "a lot of confidence" in R2 adoption and a possible 155,000-unit production rate in 2028, but wants more visibility first.

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