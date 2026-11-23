Palo Alto's first-quarter revenue grew 39%, and the company raised its outlook while buying Applied Compute for $4.5 billion to grow its AI security business.

Phillip Securities upgraded Palo Alto to ‘Buy’ and raised its price target to $418.

The firm expects growing AI security needs and demand for Palo Alto’s cybersecurity platform to drive growth.

Last week, Palo Alto announced a $4.5 billion acquisition of Applied Compute to expand its AI security business.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) stock rose overnight after Phillip Securities upgraded the cybersecurity company to ‘Buy’, citing growing AI security demand, platform expansion and rising infrastructure investments as key growth drivers.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded over 1% higher overnight, ahead of Monday. The stock has recorded two straight weeks of gains.

Analyst Turns Bullish On Palo Alto Networks

Phillip Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ and lifted its price target to $418 from $346 following the company's fiscal first-quarter (Q1) results. The new price target implies a 22% upside from the stock’s last closing price.

Palo Alto Networks’ Strong Results Boost Investor Confidence

Palo Alto shares climbed 6.5% over the past week as investors responded to better-than-expected Q1 results and outlook. Recent technology disruptions affecting U.S. banks, airlines and government organizations have also drawn attention to the importance of cybersecurity, supporting demand for security providers such as CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) and Fortinet (FTNT).

In Q1 fiscal 2027, Palo Alto posted $3.44 billion in revenue, up 39% year-on-year, topping its previous guidance of $3.3 billion to $3.31 billion. Net income jumped 44% to $482 million.

Palo Alto increased its full-year revenue projection to $14.52 billion - $14.57 billion, implying growth of 26%-27%. Its previous forecast called for a growth of 23%-24%. Separately, Palo Alto announced a $4.5 billion agreement to acquire Applied Compute. The transaction is intended to broaden its presence in the AI market by helping companies securely train, customize and deploy open-source and open-weight AI models.

Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora sees a major growth opportunity in securing open-weight AI models as more businesses adopt them for greater control over their technology and data.

PANW Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ with a 155% increase in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “Seems like security budgets are real, ai budgets are borrowed from them. reshuffling the same enterprise dollar is not new demand. one budget, three pitches.”

Another user said, “The FBI data base being hacked is hugely bullish for cyber stocks on Monday.”

PANW stock has gained 86% year-to-date.

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