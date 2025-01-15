Crown Electrokinetics Loses Over Quarter Of Its Market Cap After Shareholders Approve Reverse Stock Split: Retail’s Divided

Crown Electrokinetics’ board now has the discretion to enact a reverse stock split with a ratio of not less than 1:2, going all the way up to 1:200.

Crown Electrokinetics Loses Over Quarter Of Its Market Cap After Shareholders Approve Reverse Stock Split: Retail’s Divided
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 7:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Shares of Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (CRKN) lost more than a quarter of its market capitalization in Wednesday’s pre-market session after the company’s shareholders approved a 1:200 reverse stock split.

Crown had called for a special meeting of shareholders on Jan. 14, and one of the key items on the agenda was to obtain authorization for a reverse stock split of up one share for every 200 shares issued.

Shareholders also voted on the proposal for an independent registered public accounting firm. The company noted that all proposals were approved during the meeting.

The reverse stock split authorization allows Crown Electrokinetics’ board to enact the split with a minimum ratio of 1:2, going all the way up to 1:200.

“Maintaining our Nasdaq listing ensures access to the capital markets, which is needed to advance our mission in delivering innovative infrastructure solutions that benefit both communities and the environment,” said Doug Croxall, CEO of Crown Electrokinetics.

Croxall had earlier expressed anguish over the company’s market value not reflecting its success potential.

“We share in your frustration that our market value, trading at approximately our current cash value, does not yet reflect either Crown’s recent achievements or its immense future potential,” he said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was divided at the time of writing.

However, not everyone is sold on the bullish sentiment.

In the past six months, CRKN share price has fallen by more than 97%, while its one-year performance has been worse, with a decline of over 99%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Castellum Rises Pre-Market After Subsidiary Bags Navy Contract For AI-Powered Cybersecurity System: Retail Sentiment Mixed

Castellum Rises Pre-Market After Subsidiary Bags Navy Contract For AI-Powered Cybersecurity System: Retail Sentiment Mixed

TSMC Stock Dips As Biden Reportedly Plans Another Round Of Export Curbs: Retail Wants To Buy The Dip Ahead Of Earnings

TSMC Stock Dips As Biden Reportedly Plans Another Round Of Export Curbs: Retail Wants To Buy The Dip Ahead Of Earnings

Wells Fargo Rises Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings Beat, Strong 2025 Guidance: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Wells Fargo Rises Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings Beat, Strong 2025 Guidance: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

We Asked Retail What's Next For Battered Quantum Computing Stocks: Most Expect A Rebound Despite Mixed Industry Signals

We Asked Retail What's Next For Battered Quantum Computing Stocks: Most Expect A Rebound Despite Mixed Industry Signals

BlackRock Stock Gains Pre-Market After Hitting Record $11.6 Trillion In Assets: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

BlackRock Stock Gains Pre-Market After Hitting Record $11.6 Trillion In Assets: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Recent Stories

Castellum Rises Pre-Market After Subsidiary Bags Navy Contract For AI-Powered Cybersecurity System: Retail Sentiment Mixed

Castellum Rises Pre-Market After Subsidiary Bags Navy Contract For AI-Powered Cybersecurity System: Retail Sentiment Mixed

football Barcelona fans in excitement as Lionel Messi likely to reunite with Blaugrana during MLS off-season hrd

Barcelona fans in excitement as Lionel Messi likely to reunite with Blaugrana during MLS off-season

TSMC Stock Dips As Biden Reportedly Plans Another Round Of Export Curbs: Retail Wants To Buy The Dip Ahead Of Earnings

TSMC Stock Dips As Biden Reportedly Plans Another Round Of Export Curbs: Retail Wants To Buy The Dip Ahead Of Earnings

Wells Fargo Rises Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings Beat, Strong 2025 Guidance: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Wells Fargo Rises Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings Beat, Strong 2025 Guidance: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Passenger dies on Air France flight from Paris to Boston after doctor on-board tries to save them dmn

Passenger dies on Air France flight from Paris to Boston after doctor on-board tries to save them

Recent Videos

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Video Icon
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Video Icon
Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Video Icon
Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Video Icon