Morgan Stanley strategists led by Mike Wilson said they are more bullish on the near-term market outlook than at any point since early April, Bloomberg reported.

The strategists said equities are pricing in about a 6% decline in 2027 earnings, compared with Morgan Stanley’s forecast of 14% growth.

They see a hawkish Fed as the main risk to stocks, but said market pricing looks “far too hawkish versus the eventual Fed path.”

Goldman Sachs cautioned that investor positioning remains elevated, suggesting broader capitulation may not have occurred yet.

Morgan Stanley strategists reportedly said on Monday that the recent stock market selloff has created a buying opportunity, with earnings expectations and valuations supporting a potential rebound after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory.

“This is the fat pitch we have patiently been waiting for, and we’re not going to miss it,” the strategists wrote in a note, according to Bloomberg. “Markets bottom on bad news and deleveraging. We have had a lot of both.”

Earnings and valuations support a potential market rebound, with the recent selloff setting the stage for a recovery, according to Morgan Stanley strategists led by Mike Wilson. The team is now more bullish on the near-term market outlook than it has been since early April.

Morgan Stanley Sees Opportunities In AI And Industrials

S&P 500's forward price-to-earnings ratio has fallen from nearly 23 in late October to 16.5, below its long-term average of 17.4, even as analysts continue raising earnings estimates.

The strategists said equities are pricing in around a 6% decline in earnings for 2027, compared with Morgan Stanley's forecast of 14% growth and the consensus estimate of a 17% increase, according to the note cited by the publication.

“The selloff has improved entry points in hyperscalers, industrials, quality cyclicals with improving revisions, and AI adoption beneficiaries,” they wrote.

The team also pointed to broadening industrial activity, resilience among high-end consumers, AI adoption, lower energy prices and the prospect of reduced interest-rate volatility as positive factors for equities.

Fed Remains Key Risk To Stocks

The team also identified a hawkish Federal Reserve as the main risk to equities, though it believes investors are already discounting that possibility. “Market pricing looks far too hawkish versus the eventual Fed path, in our view,” the note quoted by Bloomberg said.

They warned that a materially faster tightening cycle could create risks for credit markets and economic growth but expect the Fed to be “attentive to these risks, leading to a more measured message than some investors anticipate at the December meeting”.

The comments follow a seven-session losing streak for the S&P 500, its longest since February 2020. The benchmark had fallen about 12% from its early October record high, amid a sharp rotation out of technology shares.

Stock Futures Rebound

U.S. stock futures rebounded on Monday with S&P 500 futures rising 2.8%, signaling a potential end to the benchmark's seven-session losing streak, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 3.5%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 1,000 points , or 2.1%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ around the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA). Meanwhile, sentiment was ‘bullish’ for the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ).

According to Goldman Sachs' trading desk, last week's selloff created an attractive opportunity to buy U.S. stocks, Bloomberg said. However, the firm cautioned that investor positioning remained elevated, suggesting the broader capitulation needed to sustain a meaningful rally may not have occurred yet.

See Also: Yardeni Research Expects AI Investment Boom To Continue Despite Constraints – Says Recession Remains Unlikely

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