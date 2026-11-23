BridgeBio expects an FDA decision on BBP-418, an oral treatment for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9, on Friday, while a decision on PolyPid’s D-PLEX100 to prevent surgical-site infections following colorectal surgery is expected on November 28.

The FDA granted BBIO’s drug Priority Review after a Phase 3 trial met all prespecified primary and secondary endpoints.

PolyPid said FDA labeling discussions were underway, and its commercial partner, Azurity Pharmaceuticals, is preparing for a potential U.S. launch in early 2027.

GSK received accelerated approval for Nelkarmi to treat certain previously treated patients with ALK-positive advanced lung cancer, 10 days ahead of the deadline.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to decide on experimental therapies for a rare muscular disease and surgical infections this week, after issuing a second complete response letter (CRL) to Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) late Friday.

In the holiday-shortened week, investors are closely watching upcoming FDA decisions on BridgeBio Pharma’s (BBIO) BBP-418 and PolyPid’s (PYPD) D-PLEX100, while the agency approved GSK’s (GSK) lung cancer treatment 10 days ahead of its scheduled decision date this week.

BridgeBio Eyes First Regulatory Approval For Rare Muscle Disease

BridgeBio expects an FDA decision on BBP-418, an oral treatment for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9, on Friday, November 27. The inherited disorder causes progressive muscle weakness affecting movement, breathing, and heart function. There is no approved treatment specifically for this condition.

The FDA granted the drug Priority Review after the biotech firm’s Phase 3 Fortify trial met all prespecified primary and secondary endpoints in its interim analysis. Recent data showed that 54% of treated patients maintained or improved Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction (LVEF), a measure of heart-pumping function after 12 months, compared with 25% on placebo.

FDA To Decide On PolyPid’s Infection Prevention Drug

The FDA is set to announce its decision on PolyPid’s D-PLEX100, which is being developed to prevent surgical-site infections following colorectal surgery, on November 28. The drug delivers the antibiotic doxycycline directly to the surgical site over an extended period to help prevent infections.

In the Phase 3 Shield II study, D-PLEX100 reduced surgical-site infection risk by 60% compared with standard care, according to the company.

PolyPid said FDA labeling discussions were underway and that it and commercial partner Azurity Pharmaceuticals are preparing for a potential U.S. launch in early 2027. PolyPid is eligible to potentially receive over $320 million in upfront and milestone payments, including $30 million in upfront and near-term payments, plus tiered royalties ranging from mid-teen to mid-twenties percentages.

Capricor’s CRL, Savara Left Waiting As GSK Wins Early Approval

On Friday, the FDA issued Capricor a Complete Response Letter for Deramiocel, its Duchenne muscular dystrophy cell therapy, saying the evidence did not meet approval standards. The agency also cited serious data-integrity problems in the Hope-3 trial.

Meanwhile, Savara said the FDA would miss its November 22 deadline for Molbreevi (Molgramostim), intended to treat a rare lung disease called autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis. The company said that the FDA review is ongoing but did not announce a new decision date.

GSK, however, secured accelerated approval on November 17 for Nelkarmi (Neladalkib), a treatment for certain previously treated patients with ALK-positive advanced lung cancer, 10 days ahead of its November 27 deadline.

How Have PYPD, CAPR, SVRA, BBIO And GSK Fared So Far?

Retail sentiment surrounding PYPD, CAPR and SVRA on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while sentiment was ‘bullish’ for BBIO. However, the sentiment meter read ‘bearish’ for GSK.

PolyPid is the top gainer in the cohort in 2026, surging nearly 41%. It is also the only company in positive territory. BridgeBio and GSK were down 2.8% and 3.8%, respectively; Savara slumped 24.5%, while Capricor Therapeutics crashed nearly 74%.

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