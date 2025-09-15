The initiative, called CyberSOCEval, is designed to help security teams better understand how large language models perform across high-pressure security operations.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has partnered with Meta Platforms Inc.(META) to launch a new set of open source benchmarks aimed at measuring the effectiveness of artificial intelligence in real-world cybersecurity environments.

