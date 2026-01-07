Crinetics Pharmaceuticals said that treatment with experimental drug Atumelnant resulted in rapid, sustained lowering of androstenedione in eight patients that completed the fourth cohort of a congenital adrenal hyperplasia trial.

The trial was aimed at evaluating the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of Atumelnant when administered for 12 weeks in people with congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21-hydroxylase deficiency.

Atumelnant is a once-daily oral adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) receptor antagonist candidate being developed for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia as well as adrenocorticotropic hormone-dependent Cushing’s syndrome.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX), whose Crenessity drug is approved for CAH, fell by 3% following the rival’s update.

Trial Results

The trial was aimed at evaluating the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of Atumelnant when administered for 12 weeks in people with CAH caused by 21-hydroxylase deficiency. CAH is a group of genetic disorders affecting the adrenal glands, preventing them from producing enough cortisol and aldosterone. It leads to issues with energy, blood sugar, blood pressure, salt/water balance, and sexual development.

The drug was observed to be well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events and no treatment-related severe adverse events, the company added.

Positive Feedback For Palsonify

Separately, Crinetics also reported unaudited and preliminary net product revenue of over $5 million in fourth-quarter 2025 for its new drug Palsonify in the U.S.

Palsonify was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on September 25 for the first-line treatment of adults with acromegaly who had an inadequate response to surgery and/or for whom surgery is not an option.

The company noted that feedback from patients, physicians and payers have been positive thus far.

Expert Take

Following the announcement, Evercore ISI raised the firm's price target on Crinetics to $90 from $80 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following what the firm views as "very strong updates," as per TheFly.

The firm believes the Atumelnant update will be "much more impactful" for the stock today as it contends that Crinetics "again looks to comfortably have 2 blockbuster," high odds of success products and more in earlier development.

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams noted that the data looked very supportive of the drug's ability to be a potential competitor that could reach the CAH market within the next few years, according to TheFly. However, the firm believes comparing the dataset to Neurocrine's phase III study data is limited, primarily due to the differences in patient population. Overall, RBC notes that while competitor data reaffirms a potential emerging player in the CAH space, this was already well known, patient stickiness may shield Crenessity from future competition. Even with conservative estimates, it sees Crenessity contributing $1.1 billion to Neurocrine's revenue stream in the U.S. market alone.

RBC added that it would be a buyer of Outperform-rated Neurocrine on weakness.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRNX stock jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘extremely high’ levels at the time of writing. Sentiment around NBIX stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory in the same time.

CRNX stock has dropped 5% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.