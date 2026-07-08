Trump's renewed call for U.S. control of Greenland boosted shares of rare earth companies as investors focused on the island's mineral resources.

Trump renewed his call for the U.S. to take control of Greenland, saying the Arctic island is vital to national security.

The island's Tanbreez project is among the world's largest undeveloped rare earth deposits.

Critical Metals gained attention for its 92.5% stake in Greenland's Tanbreez project.

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (CRML), REalloys (ALOY), Energy Fuels (UUUU), USA Rare Earth (USAR) and Greenland Energy Company (GLND), companies tied to critical minerals and Arctic energy, advanced after President Donald Trump renewed calls for the United States to take control of Greenland during the NATO summit in Ankara.

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The remarks renewed investor focus on Greenland's importance as Washington seeks to secure supplies of rare earths and other critical minerals used in defense, AI infrastructure, electric vehicles and advanced manufacturing.

Critical Metals, REalloys, Energy Fuels, USA Rare Earth and Greenland Energy stocks gained between 0.4% and 2%, overnight, ahead of Wednesday.

Why Trump Is Talking About Greenland Again

Trump renewed his push for the U.S. to take control of Greenland, arguing the Arctic island is essential to American national security because of its location and vast natural resources.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trump said Greenland should be under U.S. control rather than Denmark's, reviving a proposal he first introduced in 2019.

He also said Greenland is surrounded by Chinese and Russian vessels, reinforcing his view that Washington should control the territory.

U.S. Rare Earth Supply Chain: Why Greenland Matters

Investors turned their focus on the diplomatic dispute’s implications for companies involved in rare earth mining, mineral processing and Arctic energy exploration.

Greenland is home to huge deposits of rare earth minerals, along with oil and natural gas resources. These materials are increasingly important for manufacturing electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, advanced electronics and military equipment.

Among Greenland's best-known mining assets is the Tanbreez project, regarded as one of the world's largest undeveloped rare earth deposits. The renewed political attention also comes as the Pentagon works to reduce reliance on Chinese mineral supply chains before upcoming procurement deadlines.

China is the world's leading supplier of rare earth minerals, producing about 70% of global output and handling around 90% of the world's rare earth processing and refining.

Tanbreez Project: Why Critical Metals Is At Center Of The Greenland Trade

Critical Metals stock attracted attention because the company holds a 92.5% stake in the Tanbreez rare earth project in southern Greenland.

The company is working to build an alternative supply chain outside China by shipping minerals directly to processing facilities in North America and Europe. In June, Critical Metals began a 10,000-meter drilling program at the site to support mine planning. It also bought the Ocean Endeavour, an ice-capable vessel that can house up to 300 workers, as it prepares to advance the project toward commercial production.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day.

ALOY’s Importance In Processing Crtical Metals

REalloys stock also remained in focus as it plays an important role in processing rare earth minerals into materials used in defense and other advanced industries.

The company has secured a long-term agreement to purchase 15% of the first-phase output from Critical Metals' Tanbreez rare earth project in southern Greenland. On Tuesday, the U.S. Army selected REalloys to build and operate the first commercial critical minerals processing and metallization facility on a U.S. military base in Euclid, Ohio.

Meanwhile, Energy Fuels continues expanding its domestic rare earth processing capabilities, and USA Rare Earth is building an integrated U.S. magnet manufacturing supply chain.

Greenland Energy’s Arctic Oil Ambitions

Greenland Energy focuses on exploring oil and gas resources in Greenland. The company holds exclusive exploration rights to about 2 million acres in the Jameson Land Basin in eastern Greenland, an area that independent studies estimate could contain up to 13 billion barrels of recoverable oil.

After going public through a SPAC merger in March, GLND partnered with Halliburton Co. (HAL) to support drilling operations planned for later this year.

What Are Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail traders discussed upside potential for rare earth stocks after Trump’s speech.

A user said, “$CRML $CRMX I’m biting at these lows… renewed Greenland talks should keep coming… due for an inevitable move higher.”

Another user said, “The Greenlandic government would have to be out of its mind not to quickly grant $GLND Greenland Energy the oil exploration permit in Greenland. Trump would exploit it as proof of the need to seize Greenland without discussion.”

So far this year, ALOY, CRML and USAR stocks have gained between 26% and 50%, while GLND and UUUU are down 79% and 11%, respectively.

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