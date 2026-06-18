The company has begun a planned 10,000-meter drilling program at its fully owned Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in southern Greenland.

Critical Metals CEO Tony Sage said Tanbreez could start supplying customers by 2029 if processing plants are completed.

He said the company is working with partners in Romania and Saudi Arabia to build processing capacity.

Sage said the drilling campaign will provide data for resource growth, geological modeling and production planning.

Critical Metals (CRML) stock is headed for a second straight week of gains as the company’s CEO, Tony Sage, said its Tanbreez project in Greenland remains on schedule and could play a vital role in strengthening Western access to critical minerals that are currently dominated by Chinese supply chains.

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CRML CEO Emphasizes Focus On Processing Capacity

Speaking about the development in a CNBC-TV 18 interview, Sage said the company views Tanbreez as one of the most important heavy rare earth deposits outside China and Russia.

The project is expected to begin supplying customers in 2029, provided the planned processing facilities proceed as expected. Sage said the company's immediate priority is developing the infrastructure needed to process rare earth materials.

“The biggest problem in the West, and this is why China's had such the big advantage over the last 40 years, is it's been seen as a messy industry and it was all exported to China. So, really it's the West's fault in the beginning for not allowing processing to be had in the United States,” said Sage.

According to Sage, Critical Metals is working with partners in Romania and Saudi Arabia to establish processing facilities capable of handling material from Tanbreez.

Sage also highlighted hafnium, a metal used in nuclear energy applications, as a potentially important output from the Greenland project. He noted that China currently controls the overwhelming majority of global hafnium production and has incentives to prioritize domestic demand.

He added that growing interest in nuclear power development across multiple countries could increase demand for the metal.

CRML’s Field Operations Move Forward

On Wednesday, Critical Metals said it has begun a large-scale drilling initiative at its Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in southern Greenland. The company said the 10,000-meter diamond drilling campaign will help expand resource knowledge, refine geological interpretations and support long-term mine development planning.

During the next several weeks, field teams will focus on confirming drilling locations and completing activities related to site access and development.

“The information generated from this program is expected to support resource expansion, geological modelling, mine planning and other activities aimed at advancing Tanbreez toward production,” said Sage.

Tanbreez contains substantial concentrations of rare earth elements used in permanent magnets, electric vehicles, defense applications and advanced manufacturing technologies.

What CRML Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day with a 14% rise in message volume in 24 hours.

A user said, “Strategic theme: Western supply chain independence. Western governments are actively pushing to reduce dependence on China for rare earths,,..Critical metals are increasingly treated as national security assets!-”

Another user said, “$CRML time to put those SpAcex profits into the REAL deal ..”

CRML stock gained 45% year-to-date.

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