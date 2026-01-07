Retail investors are optimistic around the company’s strategic Greenland Tanbreez rare earth asset.

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) rallied over 23% on Tuesday after jumping over 251% in the past six months as speculations rose around the company’s strategic Greenland Tanbreez rare earth asset.

Despite the stock’s steep rally in the last half a year, retail investors are still firmly bullish on the stock.

The stock is also in the spotlight after President Donald Trump renewed his calls for the U.S. to take control of Greenland, shortly after the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Rare Earths Interest

Tanbreez in Greenland is among the largest known rare-earth deposits in the world, with some estimates suggesting that it contains over 27% of heavy rare-earth elements. The site also provides an important supply chain advantage because of its direct shipping access to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Critical Metals acquired Greenland’s Tanbreez rare earth in mid 2024 for $5 million in cash and $211 million in stock.

Recently, a Reuters report alleged that Critical Metals is expected to finalize its rare earths project in Greenland by the first quarter of 2026 wherein the remaining 25% of off-take agreements for its rare earths Tanbreez project in south Greenland will be completed. The company has already completed the sale of 75% of the planned output to the U.S. and Europe, as per the report.

An earlier Reuters report also said that the Trump administration officials were considering a stake in Critical Metals.

Critical Metals’ recent joint venture with a Romanian state-owned company gives it long-term rights to 50% of Tanbreez output and raises the company’s total Tanbreez offtake to 75%.

Last month, Trump said that Greenland was an important part of U.S. national security. The country has a rich rare earths deposit. The U.S. is seeking to reduce its reliance on China for critical minerals as the Trump administration steps up efforts to strengthen domestic supply chains.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRML stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volume.

One bullish user said that the Greenland situation was far bigger than Trump and the recent deals with Romania and the U.S. are positive.

Another user highlighted the China risk and said rare earth stocks like CRML could surge to 100%.

Shares of CRML were among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits. The stock is up over 78% in the past year.

