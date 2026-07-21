Investors expect stronger demand for domestic producers of rare earths and strategic materials.

President Trump signed an executive order to strengthen U.S. defense supply chains by tightening foreign material waiver rules.

The move aims to reduce reliance on China, which dominates global rare earth production and processing.

Critical Metals’ Tanbreez project, MP Materials’ magnet production, and United States Antimony’s growing domestic processing could benefit.

Critical Metals (CRML), MP Materials (MP), United States Antimony (UAMY), and USA Rare Earth (USAR) stocks gained premarket on Tuesday as President Donald Trump’s latest defense supply chain order pushes contractors toward domestic critical mineral sources.

The critical minerals and rare earth stocks gained between 0.2% and over 1% in Tuesday’s premarket.

Trump Strengthens Defense Supply Chain Controls

On Monday, Trump signed an executive order to strengthen U.S. military supply chains by addressing risks in the materials and parts needed for advanced weapons. The order encourages defense companies to use more domestic and allied suppliers.

The order makes it harder for the Defense Department to allow contractors to buy important materials from certain foreign suppliers. Companies will need to provide stronger reasons for using those sources and may need to shift their supply chains closer to the U.S. to protect national security.

The directive instructs the Department of War to begin regulatory steps to create more detailed supply chain maps for critical defense materials. The move comes as Washington increases efforts to reduce reliance on overseas sources for materials used in advanced defense technology.

Right now, China is the world's leading supplier of rare earth minerals, producing about 70% of global output and handling around 90% of the world's rare earth processing and refining. Hence, the new requirements could benefit companies with existing mining operations, processing facilities or plans to build integrated supply networks outside China.

Critical Metals Advances Greenland Project

Critical Metals has been strengthening its position in the rare earth sector through its Tanbreez Project in Greenland, one of the company’s flagship assets. The company has retained Clear Street to review strategic options, including possible partnerships and asset restructuring, while continuing development efforts at the site.

MP Materials, which operates a major U.S. rare earth production platform, continues expanding beyond mining into refining and magnet manufacturing. The company has signed a long-term agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense that includes magnet purchase commitments, pricing support and a government equity investment. The deal gives the Pentagon an approximately 15% stake in the company.

Antimony Supply Becomes Priority

United States Antimony is making progress in domestic antimony processing capabilities through its Thompson Falls smelter project. Antimony is used in defense products including ammunition, protective equipment and specialized military systems, making supply security a growing concern.

Meanwhile, USA Rare Earth is pursuing a broader supply chain strategy through its planned combination with Serra Verde Group and development of the Round Top project in Texas.

CRML, MP, USAR, UAMY Stocks: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRML, MP, USAR and UAMY stocks was in ‘bullish’ territory.

A user said, “China over last few decades pump into so much money to establish that rare earth supply chain to choke every countries . It is now that U.S. to do the same but we just want to do it to be independent away from commie ‘s threat.”

Another user said, “Holy cow looks like Trump means business. I knew UAMY would take off: its share price decline did NOT make sense given the war with Iran and the fact that Antimony is used as a bullet hardening material.”

A third user added, “Huge Implications To Our Future In Providing For Future Conflicts!!! Retaliatory Threats From Iran Has Complicated This Whole China Rare Earths Strategy. Replenishing Military Resources For US and Israel Is Critical!!”

So far this year, MP and CRML stocks are down nearly 10%, while UAMY and USAR stocks have gained 6% and 27%, respectively.

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