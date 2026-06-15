Salesforce entered a definitive agreement to purchase Fin, an advanced AI-powered customer support platform formerly known as Intercom.

Salesforce will absorb Fin's team and tech to strengthen Agentforce, its ecosystem designed to build automated corporate workflows.

Fin, which rebranded from Intercom, builds tools that handle user issues autonomously through live chat, WhatsApp, SMS, and voice calls.

The multi-billion-dollar deal is officially slated to close during the final quarter of Salesforce's 2027 fiscal year, stretching into early 2027.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) stock gained nearly 1.6% on Monday after the company announced the purchase of AI customer service firm Fin for around $3.6 billion, marking a significant escalation in the race to control enterprise automation.

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The cash-and-stock transaction will integrate Fin’s advanced conversational artificial intelligence capabilities directly into Salesforce’s core ecosystem. Specifically, the cloud software titan plans to leverage Fin’s proprietary systems and engineering talent to supercharge Agentforce, Salesforce's flagship platform that enables corporate clients to deploy autonomous digital workers.

CRM Stock: Boosting AI Customer Support

Fin, widely recognized in the tech industry by its former moniker Intercom, pioneered automated help-desk communication before restructuring its brand around artificial intelligence. The platform’s digital agents can resolve complex customer queries autonomously across an array of digital channels, including live web chats, WhatsApp, SMS, Slack, and traditional phone calls.

Salesforce Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff noted that the acquisition injects immediate, market-ready automation into their product lineup.

"Fin brings proven agent technology, a deep commitment to customer success, and an incredible AI team that will complement Agentforce with powerful service agent capabilities," Benioff said in a statement. "Together, we'll help companies of every size seize this opportunity — accelerating time to value with trusted agents that deliver measurable outcomes at scale."

Salesforce-Fin Deal

Despite the massive scale of the buyout, Fin's internal structures are expected to remain intact. In a public statement broadcast on social media platform X, Fin co-founder and Chief Executive Eoghan McCabe assured existing clients that day-to-day operations would proceed without disruption.

McCabe confirmed that he will remain at the helm as CEO, and co-founder Des Traynor will continue to oversee the company's research and development division. McCabe emphasized that the backing of Salesforce would only hasten the rollout of their newest AI products, including their native language model, Apex, and their automated operational assistant, Operator.

According to financial disclosures, the deal is projected to officially close during the fourth quarter of Salesforce’s 2027 fiscal year. Due to the company's altered financial calendar, the closing date is expected to land within the first few months of the 2027 calendar year.

CRM Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘low’ message volumes. Retail chatter for CRM stock has gained about 25% over the past week, but has lost 60% over the last month.

One user was optimistic around CRM stock and expects it to touch $200.

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CRM stock has lost 36.6% year-to-date. CRM is a part of the following broad-market ETFs, including Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI), Vanguard S&P500 ETF (VOO) and iShares core S&P500 (IVV).

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