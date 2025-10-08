The companies have signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) outlining plans for REalloys to receive up to 15% of annual rare earth concentrate from Critical Metals’ Tanbreez Project in Southern Greenland.

Critical Metals Corp.(CRML) announced on Wednesday a new strategic supply agreement with REalloys Inc., a U.S.-based rare earth processor that is preparing to go public under the ticker BLBX on Nasdaq.

The companies have signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) outlining plans for REalloys to receive up to 15% of annual rare earth concentrate from Critical Metals’ Tanbreez Project in Southern Greenland.

This deal adds to the company’s previously disclosed agreement with Ucore Rare Metals Inc., a Department of War-backed entity. Following the agreement, Critical Metals’ stock traded over 15% higher in Wednesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

