Critical Metals Corp.(CRML) on Tuesday announced plans to supply rare earth materials to Ucore Rare Metals Inc. through a new offtake agreement, in a deal that could support U.S. efforts to strengthen domestic critical mineral supply chains.

The arrangement will provide Ucore with feedstock from Critical Metals’ Tanbreez Project in Greenland over 10 years.

Critical Metals stock traded over 13% higher on Tuesday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

CRML’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:15 p.m. ET on Aug.26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw an 824% surge in user message count as of Tuesday morning. A Stocktwits user said more such deals are possible.

Another bullish user said the stock is ‘undervalued’.

The agreement aims to channel up to 10,000 metric tons of rare earth concentrate annually from Tanbreez to Ucore’s U.S. and Canadian processing facilities. The material will support Ucore’s operations in Alexandria, Louisiana, a site partially funded by the U.S. Department of Defense and the state, as well as another facility in Kingston, Ontario.

“Both Critical Metals Corp and Ucore share a vision to lessen China’s grip of the rare earth ecosystem in the West, and we look forward to our partnership, positioning us both to meet the growing demand for rare earths while addressing national security challenges,” said Ucore Chairman and CEO Pat Ryan.

The Louisiana site broke ground earlier in 2025 and is expected to process mixed rare earth carbonates or oxides into high-purity rare earth oxides. Critical Metals stock has gained over 5% year-to-date and has shed over 18% in the last 12 months.

