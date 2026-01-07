The pilot plant will support the company’s Tanbreez rare-earth and critical metals initiative by providing infrastructure for its Arctic mining operations.

The work will be completed under a full turnkey agreement awarded to 60° North Greenland.

The pilot plant portion of the facility is expected to be operational by May 2026.

Tanbreez in Greenland is among the largest known rare-earth deposits worldwide.

Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) announced on Wednesday that it has officially greenlit the construction of a multi-purpose storage and pilot-plant facility in Qaqortoq, Greenland.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The project will support the company’s Tanbreez rare-earth and critical metals initiative by providing infrastructure for its Arctic mining operations.

Turnkey Contract Secured

The work will be completed under a full turnkey agreement awarded to 60° North Greenland, which will manage the entire process from design through commissioning. The contractor is responsible for architectural and engineering design, regulatory approvals, procurement, transport, and phased handover.

The planned building will be divided into three functional zones. The structure is designed to accommodate pilot-plant operations, core handling, storage, and administration while withstanding Arctic snow, wind, and frost conditions.

Critical Metals’ stock traded over 9% higher on Wednesday, after the morning bell. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory while message volume changed to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels in 24 hours.

Project Timeline

The pilot plant portion of the facility is expected to be operational by May 2026. This will include a weather-tight and insulated envelope, a completed load-bearing floor, and full access for equipment installation.

“This turnkey contract provides us with a clear, structured pathway to deliver critical pilot-plant infrastructure in a challenging Arctic environment.” -Tony Sage, CEO, Critical Metals

The Tanbreez project is significant in light of Trump and his team exploring various ways to acquire Greenland. Tanbreez in Greenland is among the largest known rare-earth deposits in the world and provides direct shipping access to the North Atlantic Ocean. If the U.S. were to acquire Greenland, it would gain access to these resources and put pressure on China, the current leader in rare earths.

CRML stock has gained over 76% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<