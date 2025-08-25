Once the transaction is completed, Crescent shareholders will own approximately 77% of the combined company, while Vital investors will hold around 23%.

Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) on Monday reached an agreement to acquire Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) in a deal worth roughly $3.1 billion, including debt.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vital shareholders will receive 1.9062 shares of Crescent Class A common stock for each share they hold, representing a 15% premium to Vital’s 30-day average share price as of August 22. Once completed, Crescent shareholders will own approximately 77% of the combined company, while Vital investors will hold around 23%.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.<