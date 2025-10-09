Digital growth accelerates, but retail traders warn of a potential post-report fade as shares remain nearly flat year-to-date.

Costco Wholesale shares rose 1.7% in after-hours trading on Wednesday following the retailer's report of last month's sales figures, which showed continued momentum.

Net sales rose 8% to $26.58 billion in the five-week period ending Oct. 5. That compares to an 8.7% in August and an 8% growth in the fiscal year 2025, which ended on Aug. 31.

Comparable sales, which adjust for store openings and closings, rose 5.7% in September, down from the 6.3% growth in the preceding month.

Digitally enabled sales, a metric previously referred to as e-commerce sales, increased 26% on a comparable basis.

COST sentiment and message volume as of October 8 | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for COST was 'bearish' as of late Wednesday, unchanged from the previous day. A user said, "in my experience, most of the time these monthly sales report pumps fade when the market opens."

At a time when consumer wallets are strained, Costco has emerged as the preferred destination for low-cost, value purchases of everyday items. The warehouse club chain reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results last month, benefiting from growth in memberships and higher membership fees.

Costco has also reduced its product selection and is working to source more items locally to mitigate headwinds from the U.S. tariffs.

However, the stock has weakened recently, sliding over 3% since the earnings release. Year-to-date, COST shares are down 0.2%. Costco operates 900 warehouse outlets, about two-thirds of which are in the United States.

