The share allotment for Corona Remedies Ltd's IPO is expected on December 11, 2025, with a stock market listing planned for December 15, 2025.

As the bidding for Corona Remedies Ltd's IPO wrapped up after a busy three-day window, investors are now eagerly waiting for the next big milestone, the allotment of shares. With the T+3 listing rule in place, the stock is expected to debut on the Indian exchanges three trading days after closure. This sets the most likely listing date at December 15, 2025, with the allotment expected on December 11, 2025.

Strong Grey Market Sentiment Ahead of Listing

The grey market has reacted enthusiastically following the robust subscription numbers. According to market trackers, Corona Remedies shares are trading at a premium of Rs 270 per share in the grey market today.

This puts the estimated listing price close to Rs 1,332 (Rs 1,062 issue price + Rs 270 GMP), suggesting a healthy 25% potential upside for those who receive allotment.

While GMP is not an official indicator, it often reflects market sentiment and investor appetite ahead of listing.

Where and How to Check Allotment Status

Investors can check whether they have secured shares through two official channels, the BSE website and the registrar, Bigshare Services Private Limited. Both platforms will update the allotment status once the finalisation is completed.

Checking via BSE

Visit the direct BSE link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select 'Equity' as the Issue Type

Choose 'Corona Remedies Ltd' from the dropdown

Enter your application number or PAN

Confirm the captcha

Click 'Search' to view your allotment status

Checking via Bigshare Services

Go to bigshareonline.com

Select 'Corona Remedies Ltd' under company name

Enter your application number/CAF number, beneficiary ID, or PAN

Complete the captcha

Click 'Search' to check your status

Once processed, the result will appear instantly on your screen, whether you are checking from a laptop, desktop, or mobile device.