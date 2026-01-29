The company reported revenue of $4.41 billion and EPS of $0.72 for the latest quarter, beating market expectations.

Corning, Inc. (GLW) shares were in the spotlight among Wall Street analysts as well as retail investors after the company posted market-beating fourth-quarter (Q4) 2025 results on Wednesday, shortly after announcing a mega deal with Meta Platforms, Inc. (META).

Bank of America (BAC) raised its price target on Corning to $120 from $110 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, citing a slight revenue beat in Q4 results, according to TheFly. BofA’s price target represents an upside of about 15% from the current stock price of $104.56.

JPMorgan also raised the price target on the company to $115 from $100 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares, as per TheFly.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GLW shares were in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

Earnings Update

The material science company reported revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, up about 14% from the same period last year, and beating analyst estimates of $4.35 billion, as per data from Fiscal.ai.

Meanwhile, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter came in at $0.72, growing about 26% year-on-year, and marginally beating street expectations of $0.71.

For the upcoming quarter, the company provided revenue guidance in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion, a 15% increase year-on-year, and EPS in the range of $0.66 to $0.70.

The company also announced an upgrade to its Springboard Plan, with an expectation to add $11 billion in incremental annualized sales by the end of 2028, about $3 billion higher than its original target.

Analyst Rationale

BofA said that its target update to GLW shares comes after its Q4 results, bolstered by better-than-expected sales in Display and Hemlock, but a surprising miss in its Optical segment.

Despite the near-term softer Optical sales, the analyst said it remains bullish on the growth opportunity in the next one to two years, driven by data center buildouts and the longer-term opportunity as copper shifts to fiber.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan cited Corning’s $6 billion deal with Meta, noting that it sees the agreement as an indicator of "robust " demand drivers for data center infrastructure equipment.

On Wednesday, Corning signed a deal with the tech giant to supply optical fiber, cable, and connectivity solutions for its new data centers.

While shares of GLW slipped more than 5% on Wednesday, paring some gains from the day before, the stock has more than doubled in the past year.

