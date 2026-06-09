According to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday, CoreWeave is set to evaluate potential financing transactions that could include both dollar- and euro-denominated bonds.

According to another report, company insiders have sold more than $2.3 billion worth of shares since the lock-in period expired last August.

Co-founders Michael Intrator, Brannin McBee, and Brian Venturo have accounted for the majority of the sales.

The stock has gained more than 160% since its listing in March 2025.

CoreWeave (CRWV) drew investor attention on Tuesday after a report indicated the company is exploring financing options in Europe to support its expanding AI infrastructure business.

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CRWV shares traded 1% higher at the time of writing, as investors also analyzed reports of significant insider selling, following the stock’s smashing run since its March 2025 IPO.

CRWV Eyes European Debt Markets

According to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday, CoreWeave is scheduled to hold calls with European high-yield investors to evaluate potential financing transactions that could include both dollar- and euro-denominated bonds. JPMorgan is arranging the investor discussions.

CoreWeave, which provides AI data center capacity to customers, including OpenAI and Meta, already has several U.S. dollar bonds outstanding but has yet to issue high-yield debt in euros. The company has a Ba3 rating from Moody’s, a B+ rating from S&P Global Ratings, and a BB- rating from Fitch Ratings.

The move comes amid a boom in AI-related financing activity. Large technology companies are increasingly tapping global debt markets to fund infrastructure investments. On Monday, Amazon raised C$14 billion ($10 billion) through a record-setting Canadian bond sale that attracted more than C$28 billion in investor orders.

CRWV Insiders Sell $2.3B Worth Of Shares Since IPO

According to another Bloomberg report on Tuesday, CoreWeave’s executives have been selling shares following the company’s strong market performance. Company insiders have reportedly sold more than $2.3 billion worth of stock since the lock-in period expired last August. As of Monday’s close, the stock has gained more than 155% since its market debut.

Co-founders Michael Intrator, Brannin McBee, and Brian Venturo accounted for most of those sales, with Venturo alone selling over $1.1 billion worth of shares. Despite the sales, CoreWeave's founders still collectively own about 18% of the company.

Major investor Magnetar Financial has also reduced its position, selling more than $5.5 billion worth of stock. According to Fiscal.ai, Magnetar currently owns 9.7% of the company.

Retail sentiment surrounding CRWV trended in the ‘bullish’ zone over the past 24 hours, as investors highlighted key support levels.

Retail Remains Bullish On CRWV

One user said the stock is a good long-term buy under or around $100.

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Another user said $150 would be a fair valuation for the stock.

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The stock has gained around 42% so far this year.

Exchange Rate: C$1 = $0.72

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