The company said that the initiative was, in part, driven by the accelerating adoption of AI by federal agencies for training and inference.

CoreWeave (CRWV) announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its business into the U.S. federal market with ‘CoreWeave Federal.’

The company said it plans to enter the federal market through a “deliberate approach” that adapts its industry-leading AI cloud platform to meet the U.S. government’s evolving cybersecurity standards and compliance requirements.

CoreWeave said its new product is going to focus on delivering secure, compliant, high-performance AI cloud servers to U.S. government agencies and their partners, such as the Defense Industrial Base. It added that this initiative was, in part, driven by the accelerating adoption of AI by federal agencies for training and inference.

The company stated that it has already started investing in the teams, tools, and technologies that agencies require to meet these demands, aligning its platform with FedRAMP and other authorizations.

