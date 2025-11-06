The deal establishes VAST as a core component of CoreWeave’s data and compute infrastructure.

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) has entered into a commercial partnership valued at $1.17 billion with VAST Data, an NVIDIA Corp.-backed provider of AI operating systems.

AI Cloud Expansion

Through this agreement, CoreWeave plans to expand its AI cloud capabilities by using VAST’s scalable data architecture, ensuring high-speed access to massive datasets and dependable performance across all workloads.

CoreWeave stock traded over 1% higher on Thursday, after the morning bell. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bearish’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume levels.

CRWV’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user commended the deal.

Partnership to Power AI Growth

CoreWeave’s AI infrastructure, powered by the VAST AI OS, is designed to handle the extreme data processing demands of training and inference workloads.

“The VAST AI Operating System underpins key aspects of how we design and deliver our AI cloud” -Brian Venturo, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, CoreWeave

According to a Reuters report, VAST’s customers include major cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, newer neocloud companies such as Nebius, and AI research groups like Elon Musk’s xAI.

CoreWeave, which brands itself as an "AI Hyperscaler," continues to gain traction as a key infrastructure partner for organizations operating at the frontier of artificial intelligence.

In September, the company deepened its partnership with a $6.5 billion OpenAI deal to support the training of OpenAI’s most advanced next-generation models. With previously disclosed contracts with OpenAI worth $11.9 billion in March and an additional $4 billion in May, CoreWeave’s AI infrastructure deals with OpenAI alone are worth approximately $16.9 billion.

CoreWeave stock has gained 181% so far since its listing in March.

