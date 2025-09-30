According to a Bloomberg report, CoreWeave will supply Meta with access to the newest Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) GB300 systems through the agreement.

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) has reportedly secured a major deal with Meta Platforms Inc. (META) to provide high-powered computing resources worth up to $14.2 billion.

According to a Bloomberg report, CoreWeave will supply Meta with access to the latest Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) GB300 systems under the agreement, further solidifying Meta’s commitment to scaling its AI capabilities.

CoreWeave stock traded over 8% higher in Tuesday’s premarket and was the top trending equity ticker on Stocktwits.

