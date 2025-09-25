CoreWeave’s latest deal will support the training of OpenAI’s most advanced next-gen models.

CoreWeave Inc.(CRWV) announced on Thursday that it has deepened its partnership with OpenAI, revealing a new multi-billion-dollar agreement in the artificial intelligence cloud infrastructure space.

The latest deal, valued at up to $6.5 billion, will support the training of OpenAI’s most advanced next-gen models. This marks the third major agreement between the two companies in 2025 alone.

CoreWeave stock traded over 1% higher on Thursday morning and was among the top five trending equity tickers on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory. Message volume improved to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

CRWV’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:20 a.m. ET on Sep. 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Stocktwits users commended the new contract.

CoreWeave had previously disclosed contracts with OpenAI worth $11.9 billion in March and an additional $4 billion in May, totaling approximately $16.9 billion.

CoreWeave, which brands itself as an "AI Hyperscaler," continues to gain traction as a key infrastructure partner for organizations operating at the frontier of artificial intelligence.

The OpenAI contract follows a string of major initiatives from CoreWeave aimed at bolstering its AI leadership. Earlier this month, the company committed £1.5 billion ($1.75 billion) to advancing AI technology in the U.K. Additionally, it launched CoreWeave Ventures, a new investment arm targeting startups that build foundational AI technologies.

CoreWeave has also expanded its technical capabilities with the acquisitions of OpenPipe and Weights & Biases, integrating tools that enhance AI model development, monitoring, and deployment.

CoreWeave stock has gained 243% so far since its listing in March.

Exchange Rate: <€1=$1.17<

