Core AI Holdings Inc. (CHAI) will debut on the Nasdaq Global Markets on Tuesday following the completion of the merger of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) with Core Gaming Inc.

The new entity will begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol ‘CHAI’, starting Tuesday. Core AI also announced a reverse stock split, combining four shares into one share.

