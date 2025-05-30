The medical device maker raised its FY25 non-GAAP EPS guidance to $4.05–$4.11, topping Wall Street estimates, after reporting strong Q2 results.

Retail chatter around Cooper Companies spiked on Thursday after the medical device manufacturer upgraded its fiscal 2025 guidance following solid second-quarter (Q2) results.

The stock closed at $79.96, down 0.2% on Thursday, before sliding another 4.95% to $76.00 in after-hours trading.

The company lifted its non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance between $4.05 and $4.11, exceeding their earlier forecasted range of $3.94 to $4.02 and the analysts' consensus of $3.99.

Cooper Companies now expects its revenue to be between $4.11 billion and $4.15 billion, down from the earlier forecast of $4.08 billion to $4.16 billion.

The company raised its guidance after reporting a 6% year-over-year revenue increase in Q2, which reached $1.002 billion and included solid results from the CooperVision (CVI) and CooperSurgical (CSI) segments.

Non-GAAP EPS hit $0.96, up 14% due to improved margins and enhanced operational effectiveness.

The firm recorded a 5% growth in revenue to $669.6 million on the back of increased daily silicone hydrogel lens sales and regional market expansion.

Meanwhile, CooperSurgical revenue climbed by 8%, totaling $332.7 million, due to increased sales from its office and surgical product lines.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid a 700% surge in 24-hour message volume.

The stock has declined 11.8% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<