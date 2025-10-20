The interruptions followed earlier confirmations that problems had been resolved before the opening bell.

Amazon Web Services stated Monday morning that its internal failures had been “fully mitigated,” but warned some services could be throttled while moving toward full resolution.

Coinbase and Robinhood rely on AWS to host their platforms.

Top crypto trading apps Coinbase (COIN) and Robinhood (HOOD) reported fresh outages in morning trade linked to issues at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The interruptions followed earlier confirmations that problems had been resolved before market open. Coinbase noted on its status page, “We are aware that customers may be experiencing delayed transfers at this time. Our team is continuing to investigate this issue and will provide an update.”

Robinhood had initially posted that services were back online but later acknowledged renewed delays, citing AWS problems. “Robinhood services are impacted due to issues at AWS, one of our third-party vendors. We’re working to resolve this ASAP,” the company said on X.

Source: @AskRobinhood/X

AWS Confirms Internal Failures Fully Mitigated

Amazon Web Services issued a statement Monday morning indicating its internal failures had been “fully mitigated,” but warned some services could be throttled while moving toward full resolution. Coinbase and Robinhood rely on AWS to host their platforms, highlighting the risks that cloud infrastructure issues can pose to the cryptocurrency market despite its decentralized ethos.

Investor And Retail Reaction

Retail users on Stocktwits reported difficulties executing trades, citing glitches on the Robinhood app.

HOOD’s stock gained more than 6% in midday trade, while COIN’s stock rose over 5% as the broader equity and crypto markets recovered on Monday. Bitcoin (BTC) climbed nearly 3%, with its price crossing the $111,000 mark. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Robinhood continued to trend in’ bullish’ territory; however, retail sentiment around Coinbase was in the ‘bearish’ zone.

