Aerodrome now feeds Base markets straight into Coinbase, collapsing discovery, routing, and launch day distribution into one screen.

So that< happened. A single DEX integration just plugged Base liquidity into Coinbase’s (COIN) front door, and Aerodrome (AERO) is the conduit. Translation for normal humans: if it trades on Aerodrome, it now shows up in the retail app that 100 million people already use on Coinbase. That means new launches get distribution on day one, liquidity routes inside one screen, and the forever question of where to find a pair on Base gets answered before you finish your coffee.

For protocols, this is the fast lane. Spin up a pool on Aerodrome, turn on incentives, and let discovery happen where Coinbase users already swipe. For traders, it compresses the hunt into a single tap, with order flow hitting the same AMM rails that make Aerodrome the hub on Base. The coming Pool Launcher should reduce launch ops to minutes, which is cute but also deadly for rivals still debugging forms. Coinbase gets cleaner paths, Aerodrome gets more order flow, and Base gets the network effect it was built for.

More important is what gets unlocked. Liquidity finds users faster, spreads tighten as market makers stop chasing fragments, and listings feel less like a scavenger hunt. Compliance nightmares do not vanish, but routing through a known front end lowers perceived risk for the suits who sign budgets. Retail gets fewer blind spots. Builders get fewer excuses. Bots get more playground across Aerodrome, Coinbase, and Base. Watch volumes at the open and during token launches. If slippage stays tame, the feedback loop is real. If slippage spikes, incentives will do the heavy lifting until routing logic catches up.

Either way, the onramp just widened and the funnel got shorter. The rest is execution, uptime, and risk controls. One last thing. Do not underestimate what happens when the casual crowd can find a pool without a tutorial. That is how liquidity sticks, and that is why Coinbase suddenly matters even more to this stack. Add in payment rails, fiat onramps, and card flows, and the window from watchlist to position shrinks. That is where retail volume comes from on Base. That is also where new tokens either earn a second week or vanish by Friday on Aerodrome. Whales will test depth with sized orders. Smart order routers will learn quickly. Front ends will compete on alerts and UX because price is table stakes. Net: better discovery, faster settlement, fewer hoops. Ignore the marketing. Follow the fills across Coinbase, Aerodrome, and Base.

