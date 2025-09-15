Base creator Jesse Pollak said the network may issue its own token to strengthen Ethereum ecosystem integration during the BaseCamp conference.

Coinbase’s Ethereum-based Layer 2 network, Base, is exploring the launch of a native token, according to Base creator Jesse Pollak.

“Base is a bridge, not an island,” Pollak said during Monday’s live-stream of the BaseCamp conference, emphasizing the network’s goal of integrating more closely with the broader Ethereum ecosystem. The announcement marks a shift from Coinbase’s prior position, in which company representatives repeatedly stated there were no plans to issue a token for the network.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed the exploration in a post on X, noting that while the company is considering a native token, “there are no definitive plans” at this stage. Base currently uses Ethereum (ETH) as its gas token, and any token launch would represent a significant expansion of the network’s economic infrastructure. “We’re just updating our philosophy. As of now, we’re exploring it,” he wrote.

