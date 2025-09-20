According to a CNBC report on Thursday, Durant’s agent, Rich Kleiman, said at CNBC’s Game Plan conference in Los Angeles that the NBA superstar’s team has not been able to track down Durant’s Coinbase account information.

Coinbase (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong, in an X post said that the account recovery of basketball star Kevin Durant on the cryptocurrency exchange had been completed.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a CNBC report on Thursday, Durant’s agent, Rich Kleiman, quipped at CNBC’s Game Plan conference in Los Angeles that the NBA superstar’s team has not been able to track down Durant’s Coinbase account information.

“We got this fixed. Account recovery complete,” Armstrong said in a post.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<