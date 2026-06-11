Coinbase has launched "Coinbase for Agents," a standalone financial platform that empowers artificial intelligence bots to execute cryptocurrency trades.

The tool bridges the gap between AI analytical reasoning and financial execution, enabling prominent large language models like ChatGPT and Claude to execute asset trades and pay for services without human intervention.

To mitigate financial risk, the platform operates on a "gift card" model, allowing users to isolate bots within sandboxed portfolios and set strict limits on transaction sizes, asset types, and spending caps.

AI agents can bypass traditional subscriptions to make micro-payments on customers' behalf.

Coinbase (COIN) share price gained over 3% on Thursday after the cryptocurrency exchange launched a standalone platform that lets artificial intelligence assistants trade digital assets and process automated payments.

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The new product, dubbed "Coinbase for Agents," allows users to link popular large language models, such as Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's ChatGPT, directly to specialized crypto accounts. The integration shifts AI assistants from purely research-driven tools to active financial entities capable of executing in the market independently.

The initiative comes as autonomous online activity surges. According to Coinbase, nonhuman internet traffic has already surpassed human activity, and industry projections estimate that automated agents could command roughly 20% of the global e-commerce landscape by 2030.

"People are increasingly moving through the world via agents rather than apps," Coinbase stated in its product announcement, positioning the new tool as a centralized spending and trading framework for the evolving machine economy.

COIN’s New AI Tool Includes Strict Security Controls

Using the tool, a user can instruct an AI agent to analyze historical price trends, formulate an investment strategy, and execute recurring trades over a set timeframe using natural language commands.

To address security concerns associated with giving financial autonomy to software, Coinbase built the platform with tiered access controls. Instead of granting bots full entry to a user's primary bank or exchange accounts, the system treats permission like a gift card.

Agents can be completely confined to an isolated portfolio sandbox with zero visibility into a user's broader holdings. The company plans to roll out more granular parameters shortly, enabling users to cap individual transaction sizes and restrict the specific assets a bot can touch.

Coinbase’s machine learning protocol

Beyond cryptocurrency speculation, Coinbase is tailoring the framework for utility payments between machines. The system integrates x402, an open-source machine-to-machine payment protocol originated by Coinbase.

Under this protocol, an AI agent can purchase technical resources—such as paywalled research, specialized data pipelines, or raw computing power—on a per-use basis. This mechanism eliminates the need for bots to navigate traditional consumer barriers such as user logins, credit card entry, or monthly corporate subscriptions.

Coinbase noted that stablecoins will serve as the primary medium of exchange for these automated micro-payments due to their global, continuous uptime and programmatic nature.

Company executives stated that Coinbase for Agents is currently live for developers and advanced users through standard terminal interfaces and web-based application protocols. Over time, the exchange plans to expand the bot-accessible offerings beyond cryptocurrency spot and derivative markets into traditional equities and prediction markets.

COIN Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes. Retail chatter rose about 2% from the previous session and has dropped 62% over the past week.

One user expects the Bitcoin prices to rise following the next Fed meeting.

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COIN Stock has lost 32% year-to-date.

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