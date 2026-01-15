Coinbase was the largest single detractor across several ARK portfolios.

ARK Blockchain & Fintech Innovation ETF was the worst hit among Ark’s portfolio, down 16% over the fourth quarter.

The firm said heightened volatility across the cryptocurrency market during that period drove the underperformance.

Not only did the October 10 crypto crash lead to heavy losses, but the subsequent dip in trading volumes across centralized exchanges also weighed on holdings like Coinbase.

Coinbase (COIN), Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) and Robinhood (HOOD) emerged as the largest detractors across Cathie Wood’s ARK exchange-traded funds during the fourth quarter of 2025.

According to the firm’s quarterly report, weakness in crypto-linked equities weighed on performance across several ARK portfolios, including the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), the ARK Blockchain & Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), and the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK). ARKW dipped more than 14% over the last three months of 2025, ARKK fell more than 10%, and ARKF was the worst hit – down over 16%.

The report said the underperformance across the three ETFs occurred during a period of heightened volatility. October saw one of the worst cryptocurrency crashes, with over $19 billion liquidated in a single day. It also noted that trading activity declined thereafter on centralized crypto exchanges such as Coinbase.

Crypto Stocks Weigh On ARK Portfolio

COIN’s stock was the single largest detractor in ARKF, falling 2.31% over the quarter. BMNR’s stock declined 1.48%, while shares of Robinhood slid 1.26%. All three ranked among the bottom five contributors to fund performance during the period.

The same was reflected in the other two portfolios. In ARKK, Coinbase and Bitmine also ranked among the five largest detractors, with COIN down 2.07% and BMNR down 1.45% during the quarter. Both stocks again appeared among the weakest performers in ARKW, where Coinbase declined 1.82% and Bitmine fell 1.47%.

How Are COIN, BMNR & HOOD Stocks Doing So Far This Year?

COIN’s stock dipped 1.28% in pre-market trade on Thursday, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits improving to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past day. So far this year, the stock is up 10%, according to TradingView.

In comparison, BMNR’s stock has gained more than 16% in 2026. The shares edged 0.49% higher in pre-market trade. Like Coinbase, Bitmine also saw retail sentiment improve to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past day.

Retail sentiment around HOOD’s stock, on the other hand, remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day. Shares were trading flat early on Thursday morning, with the company clocking a gain of just 3.6% so far this year.

