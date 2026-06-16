The Philadelphia biotech reported data from 21 patients with advanced CLDN6-positive solid tumors, including 14 with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

CEO Martin Lehr said the company remains encouraged by CTIM-76’s development as a potentially best-in-class option for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

H.C. Wainwright analyst Emily Bodnar said the initial CTIM-76 data in heavily pretreated CLDN6-positive cancers suggest competitive activity relative to peers.

JonesResearch called the selloff a buying opportunity.

Context Therapeutics (CNTX) shares plunged 51% on Monday after the company released interim early-stage results for its experimental cancer drug CTIM-76 which showed modest response rate from a small number of heavily pretreated individuals.

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The Philadelphia biotech reported data from 21 patients with advanced CLDN6-positive solid tumors, including 14 with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Among nine such ovarian cancer patients given active doses, seven were evaluable. Two achieved confirmed responses for a 29% overall response rate, while four showed disease control, the company said. These patients had received a median of seven prior therapies, with most having tried antibody-drug conjugates or targeted cancer therapies, it added.

CEO Martin Lehr said the company remains encouraged by CTIM-76’s development as a potentially best-in-class option for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

The stock, however, clocked its worst day ever on Monday.

Wall Street Weighs In

H.C. Wainwright analyst Emily Bodnar said the initial CTIM-76 data in heavily pretreated CLDN6-positive cancers, particularly platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, suggest competitive activity relative to peers despite a difficult patient population. Responses were seen even in patients previously treated with ADCs, the analyst noted. The firm maintains a ‘Buy’ rating and $5 price target.

JonesResearch called the selloff a buying opportunity and described the early-stage update as “encouraging,” expecting further improvement in future data cuts. The firm noted the 29% response rate came in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients with a median of seven prior therapies versus a median of three in a Zymeworks (ZYME) study. It does not view the trials as comparable and keeps a ‘Buy’ rating with a $7 price target.

Other Near-Term Catalysts

Context Therapeutics has two additional near-term clinical catalysts ahead. In September 2026, the company plans to release initial early-stage trial data from CT-95, its experimental drug being tested in patients with advanced solid tumors. Later in the third quarter, Context expects to begin dosing the first patient in an early-stage first-in-human study of its other investigational drug CT-202.

How Did CNTX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CNTX stock jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume jumped from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user dismissed the Monday selloff as “exaggerated” and voiced hopes for a bounce-back.

Another user flagged other potential near-term catalysts.

CNTX stock has fallen 56% this year.

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