Robinhood’s Q2 cryptocurrency revenue came in at $100 million, down 38% year-on-year.

Total net revenues grew 32% year-over-year to $1.31 billion, surpassing analyst forecasts of $1.28 billion.

Q2 earnings came in at $0.62 per share, above expectations of $0.43 per share.

Event contracts and equity trading surged to fuel a 44% gain in transaction fees, comfortably offsetting a significant slump in digital asset activity.

Robinhood Markets Inc. reported second-quarter financial results on Wednesday that surpassed Wall Street expectations on both top and bottom lines, boosted by elevated market volatility that galvanized retail investor participation across stocks and options.

Despite delivering record quarterly revenue and net income growth, shares of Robinhood (HOOD) fell around 1% in late trading following the announcement, extending a 3.3% loss during regular trading hours.

The post-market dip reflected trader caution over a sharp 38% drop in cryptocurrency transaction revenue to $100 million. Investors also closely scrutinized operating cost increases and a $0.14 per share contribution to earnings, stemming from a non-operational accounting gain related to the deconsolidation of its Robinhood Ventures Fund I, which diluted the purity of the core operating beat.

Strong Retail Activity Offsets Crypto Chill

For the quarter ended June 30, the online brokerage posted net income of $573 million, or $0.62 per share, up 48% from $386 million, or $0.42 per share, in the prior-year period. Consensus estimates had called for earnings around $0.42 to $0.43 per share.

Total net revenues reached $1.31 billion, topping consensus expectations of around $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion.

Transaction-based revenues surged 44% year-over-year to $776 million. The top-line expansion was fueled by a 95% jump in equity revenues to $129 million and a 29% increase in options revenue to $342 million. Prediction markets and event contracts emerged as an impactful growth engine, delivering $156 million in quarterly revenue.

Beyond transaction commissions, net interest revenues expanded 9% year-over-year to $389 million, benefiting from growth in interest-earning assets and strong demand for margin lending, which grew 127% to a record $21.6 billion.

Rising Costs And Capital Allocation

Total operating expenses rose 33% to $734 million, impacted by heightened marketing expenses, restructuring charges connected to workforce adjustments, and growth investments in new business initiatives like Trump Accounts and Rothera. Adjusted operating expenses and share-based compensation rose 23% to $641 million.

Robinhood maintained a solid balance sheet, finishing the quarter with $5.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The broker remained active in capital returns, buying back $414 million in common stock during the quarter, bringing total buybacks under its ongoing capital repurchase initiative to $1.3 billion since late 2024.

HOOD Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock has soared above 300% over the past week.

"Market hours will eat this up tomorrow,” a user said in a bullish tone.

HOOD stock lost 23% year-to-date.

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