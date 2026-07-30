Viking has no approved drug products, and in the pre-revenue phase, investor attention centers almost entirely on clinical progress.

Viking said its two large late-stage trials of the injectable obesity drug VK2735 are fully enrolled and advancing on schedule.

The company also confirmed plans to begin a late-stage trial of the oral version of the same drug in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Viking’s second-quarter net loss was $128 million, or $1.10 per share.

Shares of drug development company Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) edged up 1% after-hours on Wednesday after the company updated investors on its much-awaited obesity drug programs during its second-quarter earnings.

Viking has no approved drug products, and in the pre-revenue phase, investor attention centers almost entirely on clinical progress.

Pipeline Progress

Viking said its two large late-stage trials of the injectable obesity drug VK2735 are fully enrolled and advancing on schedule. On the earnings call, Chief Executive Brian Lian said the studies are progressing well and expressed strong confidence in the commercial potential of VK2735. The company also confirmed plans to begin a late-stage trial of the oral version of the same drug in the fourth quarter of 2026.

In addition, Viking has started an early-stage study of a new obesity candidate and expects data from a maintenance-dosing study of VK2735 later this quarter. That study is exploring less frequent dosing options to help patients keep weight off long-term.

Lian said the company continues to expand its obesity franchise and has strengthened its team with the recent appointment of a new chief medical officer. Earlier this month, the company also appointed industry veteran Dorothy Gemmell to its Board of Directors as preparation for the potential commercial launch of VK2735.

Financial Results

As a clinical-stage company with no products on the market, Viking reported no revenue for the quarter. The second-quarter net loss was $128 million, or $1.10 per share. Research and development spending rose as the late-stage trials advanced. Cash and short-term investments stood at $502 million at the end of June, down from $706 million at the end of 2025. Lian said the cash position is sufficient to complete the ongoing Phase 3 trials and support additional programs.

How Did VKTX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VKTX improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that the quarterly loss was lower than expected, and hence, they expected a positive market reaction on Thursday.

Another voiced hopes for a buyout of the company.

VKTX stock has fallen 5% year to date.

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