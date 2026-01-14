The company signed an agreement to acquire 447 acres in Brazoria County and a transmission extension, enabling a 300 MW data center expandable to 600 MW.

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) gained 3.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday, after the company announced an agreement that positions it to develop a large-scale data center project in Texas.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CleanSpark signed an agreement to acquire up to 447 acres in Brazoria County, along with a long-term transmission extension, enabling the establishment of a 300 MW data center with potential expansion to 600 MW. The deal is expected to close by the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal 2026.

This marks CleanSpark’s second major development in the greater Houston region, joining its Austin County site to create a regional power hub with over 890 MW of potential capacity.

"Clustered capacity is a critical differentiator for customers planning large, multi-campus deployments. With this addition, we are approaching a gigawatt of total potential capacity in the Houston area. That scale, combined with our flexibility to deploy both in front of and behind the meter, positions us to deliver a true AI factory offering in one of the most important power markets in the country,” said Jeff Thomas, Senior Vice President of AI Data Centers at CleanSpark.

CLSK was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Read updates to this developing story on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<