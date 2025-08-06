Telsey Advisory Group raised its price target to $37 from $32 and noted that the company should continue to benefit from expanding its technology platform at airports by providing access to international travelers.

Clear Secure (YOU) received a price target hike from Telsey Advisory Group on Wednesday, citing that the company is in the early stages of multi-year growth, driven by the expansion of its biometric digital identity verification technology platform.

Retail sentiment on Clear Secure improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ with chatter at ‘high’ levels, according to Stocktwits data. The retail user message count on the stock jumped 800% over the last seven days on Stocktwits.

YOU sentiment and message volume August 6, 2025, as of 7 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Clear Secure were up 2% in premarket trading following better-than-expected second-quarter results on Tuesday.

Clear Secure provides identity verification and secure access features at airports and other venues. It has over 33 million members.

“At airports, the company should continue to benefit from expanding its technology platform, such as providing access to international travelers,” said Dana Telsey of Telsey Advisory Group after raising the price target to $37 from $32

She added that beyond airports, Clear Secure should also benefit from new verification services across industries, such as healthcare and financials.

“The increased usage of Clear's ecosystem at more venues should help raise brand awareness and the member base,” Dana Telsey said.

While Clear Secure’s ePassport service is currently available to U.S. travelers, it is expanding access this week to users from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the UK, with additional countries to follow in 2026, she said adding that this expansion opens the door to a significantly larger total addressable market.

Clear Secure’s stock has jumped 20% year-to-date and has gained over 30% in the last 12 months.

