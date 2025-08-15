According to a Bloomberg News report, this is an attempt by Citigroup to secure its place in a potentially significant financing opportunity in the coming years.

Citigroup (C) has reportedly been looking to put together a deal that would help Ukraine fund its reconstruction.

