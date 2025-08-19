According to a Bloomberg report, Citadel Securities’ data showed retail investors have maintained a strong buying trend, revealing net equity purchases in 16 of the past 18 weeks.

Citadel Securities’ head of equity and equity derivatives strategy, Scott Rubner, reportedly said that retail traders are expected to slow their fast-paced stock buying in September before restarting it later this year.

According to a Bloomberg News report, Citadel Securities’ data showed retail investors have maintained a strong buying trend, revealing net equity purchases in 16 of the past 18 weeks. The data showed retail traders have consistently bought equity options for 16 consecutive weeks, marking the sixth-longest bullish streak since 2020.

