Wells Fargo upgraded the stock, citing momentum with hyperscalers and sovereign AI, and sees continued upside in valuation.

Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) shares traded 5.7% higher in Thursday’s market session after Wall Street reacted positively to the software giant’s beat-and-raise quarter report on Wednesday after market close.

The company reported earnings of $0.96 per share on revenue of $14.15 billion, coming ahead of expectations. Management stated that it is experiencing strong interest in its technologies, driven by the growing impact of AI and supported by its secure networking solutions.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers upgraded the shares from Equal Weight to Overweight and raised the price forecast from $72 to $75, following the better-than-expected third-quarter (Q3) earnings.

The brokerage attributed the upgrade to Cisco’s strengthening position in artificial intelligence.

According to the analyst's note, Cisco recorded triple-digit year-over-year order growth in the third quarter from three of the six biggest hyper-scale customers and saw increased traction across all six.

Beyond its webscale gains, Wells highlighted Cisco’s growing role in major sovereign AI initiatives.

With rising optimism around a rebound in order growth, Wells views Cisco as offering ongoing earnings potential and a compelling valuation reset opportunity.

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish raised the price target from $60 to $64, saying the company is seeing enterprise AI networking and refresh pickup.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee also raised the firm’s price forecast from $70 to $73 and said that the company ‘pleasantly surprised’ investors with the $600 million worth of AI orders in Q3.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Cisco Systems stayed 'extremely bullish'.

CSCO's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:15 p.m. ET on May 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish stocktwits user lauded Cisco’s business model

Cisco stock has gained 9.1% in 2025 and 29.9% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<