Over the past year, the company has launched products and software aimed at the fast-growing AI data center market.

Cisco reports fiscal Q2 results after the markets close on Wednesday.

The networking company’s revenue is expected to rise 8%, while profit could increase 9%.

Stocktwits sentiment has consistently advanced over the past month to ‘extremely bullish’ as of early Wednesday.

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc. have surged in recent weeks, propelling the stock to a record high and lifting retail optimism as the networking giant heads into its fiscal second-quarter report on Wednesday.

Cisco shares have advanced over 17% from their recent low on Jan. 20. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for CSCO has climbed steadily over the past month to ‘extremely bullish’ as of the last reading.

CSCO sentiment and message volume as of February 11 | Source: Stocktwits

“$CSCO Cisco always beats earnings. Great AI play without the volatility while getting paid a dividend,” said a user.

Cisco’s AI Pivot Gains Traction

Over the past year, the company has rolled out a series of products and software targeting AI data centers, a fast-growing segment of the market.

The efforts span hardware (chips), software (AgenticOps, IQ, AI agents), and ecosystem partnerships, indicating a shift from traditional networking toward full-stack, AI-ready infrastructure and operational tooling.

Just a day earlier, Cisco unveiled a new chip-and-router system for AI data centers, designed to compete with similar systems from Broadcom and Nvidia.

Q2 Earnings Expectations

Analysts expect Cisco’s fiscal second-quarter revenue to rise by over 8% to $15.1 billion, its best pace in the last three quarters, and adjusted profit to rise 9% to $1.02 per share, according to Koyfin.

Earlier this week, JPMorgan raised its price target to $95 from $90, while keeping an ‘Overweight’ rating. Evercore upgraded the stock to ‘Outperform’ from ‘In Line’ last week, and raised the price target twice - to $170 - over the last 30 days.

Currently, 17 of 26 analysts rate the stock ‘Buy’ or higher, with an average price target of $87.19, per Koyfin. That’s less than $1 higher than the stock’s last close.

