The guidance issued in mid-February calls for adjusted EPS between $0.90 and $0.92 and revenue between $13.9 billion and $14.1 billion.

Networking giant Cisco Systems, inc. (CSCO) is scheduled to report its quarterly results after the market closes on Wednesday.

According to the Finchat-compiled consensus, the San Jose, California-based company will likely report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 and revenue of $14.05 billion for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025.

This compares to the year-ago’s $0.92 and $12.70 billion, and the preceding quarter’s $0.94 and $14 billion.

The guidance issued in mid-February calls for adjusted EPS between $0.90 and $0.92 and revenue between $13.9 billion and $14.1 billion. The company also guided adjusted gross margins to 67%-68% and operating margins to $33%-34%.

Cisco announced on Tuesday a partnership with Saudi artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise HUMAIN to help build an open, scalable, resilient and cost-efficient AI infrastructure. The announcement was made in tandem with President Donald Trump’s official visit to the Middle East.

The company also struck a pact with UAE-based G42 for helping advance AI innovation and infrastructure development across public and private sectors.

Recently, the company announced the addition of OpenAI Chief Product Officer Kevin Weil to its board.

Investors will also likely focus on whether the company tinkers with its full-year outlook, which currently stands at $3.68-$3.74 in adjusted EPS and $56 billion-$56.5 billion in revenue.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Cisco stock was ‘extremely bullish’ (87/100) early Wednesday, with the message volume at ‘high’ levels.

CSCO sentiment and message volume as of 5:26 a.m. ET, May 14 | source: Stocktwits

A bullish user foresaw analysts’ price target hikes for the stock this week following the Saudi deal.

Another user said they would accumulate the Cisco stock, calling it a “little bright star.”

Cisco stock rose modestly in Wednesday’s early premarket session, and it is up about 6% year-to-date.

The Koyfin-compiled consensus analysts’ price target of $67.29 for the stock implies upside potential of about 9%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<