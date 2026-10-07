CRCL integration with Tereina was designed to let finance teams settle in stablecoins without running a separate crypto system.

Circle will integrate its USD Coin and EURC stablecoins into the payments infrastructure of Tereina.

Tereina is an SAP-backed firm, starting with SAP Cloud ERP and reaching customers through SAP Pay.

USDC is pegged to the US dollar and EURC to the euro, giving companies a choice of settlement currency inside the same workflow.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL) stock slipped on Wednesday, while the stablecoin issuer moved to put USD Coin (USDC) inside SAP's software, the system most large companies use to pay their bills.

Circle announced that it was partnering with Tereina, an SAP-backed financial services firm, to build USD Coin (USDC) and EURC into Tereina's payments infrastructure. The integration starts with SAP Cloud ERP and reaches SAP customers through SAP Pay.

Stablecoins Push Payments Into New Territory

Both sides framed it as a shift in where payments happen rather than a new product line. Jeremy Allaire, Circle's co-founder, chairman and chief executive, said stablecoins "are increasingly becoming a core infrastructure layer for global commerce." Tereina chief executive Cedric Bru said his company was built on the belief that "the future of financial services is agentic, embedded, and digital."

CRCL stock was down over 4% during morning trade. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around CRCL remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

What The Deal Means

SAP makes the software most large companies run their money through. Invoices, supplier payments, procurement, and payroll all pass through its systems, and SAP Cloud ERP is the cloud version of that. Paying an overseas supplier from there today means going through correspondent banks. That takes days, picks up fees along the way, and only works in banking hours.

Stablecoins settle in minutes and run around the clock, which is why the appeal is obvious. The alternative has meant running a separate crypto system next to the accounting software, which most treasury departments will not do. The companies said the integration is designed to avoid exactly that, giving businesses a route to Circle's infrastructure "from environments they already use."

Tereina said the partnership would reach an ecosystem accounting for 84% of global commerce, a figure SAP uses to describe its customer base.

Dollars And Euros, Separately

The deal covers two tokens, not one. Circle issues both tokens through regulated affiliates, and the difference between them is which currency they track. USDC is pegged to the US dollar and will be the preferred option for dollar-denominated payments. EURC is pegged to the euro and covers euro-denominated activity. A company paying a European supplier would use one, a US supplier the other, without leaving the same system.

However, it must be noted that the announcement was a plan rather than a product. Over the coming months, the two companies said they would run joint proof-of-value programmes with customers, train treasury and payments specialists, and work with partners to fold stablecoin payments into larger projects.

Read also: Wall Street Split On Coinbase: Barclays Sees 20% Downside, Goldman Thinks COIN Stock Has Room To Run

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