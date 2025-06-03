Circle’s new bounty program dangles 20,000 USDC in front of coders to spur USDC-driven innovations—time to get building.

Circle apparently decided developers deserve extra motivation to explore USDC and its fancy set of APIs. So they’ve kicked off Developer Bounties in partnership with DoraHacks. Nothing says “build it, please” like a pot of 20,000 USDC.

These bounties aren’t small peanuts either, especially if you’re one of those code wizards who can spin up wallet integrations or make sense of Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP).

The initial set of bounties includes tasks like building a multichain USDC payment system (1,500 USDC prize), or letting folks pay for gas with USDC (another 1,500 USDC). There’s also a challenge to whip up a “gasless experience” by combining Wallets and Gas Abstraction.

Circle calls it “fully gas sponsored.” Others might call it “making users lazy,” but hey, if it gets more people transacting, Circle’s not complaining. The final bounty is a small 100 USDC reward for developer feedback on docs and features - because, let’s face it, doc improvements never get enough love.

Circle’s no stranger to developer incentives, with grants and credits floating around. But bounties, in theory, entice a broader crowd: the ones who like a clear to-do list, a tangible prize, and the chance to brag, “Look, my code solves a real problem.”

They want to encourage “enterprise-grade stablecoins” in more apps. Realistically, it’s a marketing move and a talent magnet. If you were already building away with stablecoins, might as well snag a quick infusion of USDC, right?

The best part? You don’t have to be some big enterprise developer. Even a solo tinkerer could jump in, prove a concept, and pocket a chunk of stablecoin (if they like it). Oh, and you can earn multiple times.

Grab your keyboard, dive into Circle’s code, and see if you can claim your slice of that 20k USDC pie.

