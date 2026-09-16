Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire called Arc "one of the biggest launches" in the company's history.

Circle launched the Arc mainnet on Wednesday, a day after the CLARITY Act failed in the Senate.

Founding validators include BlackRock, DTCC, ICE, Visa and Mastercard, with no crypto-native firms among them.

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said industry progress "isn't stopping" regardless of the vote's outcome.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL) shares failed to recover in midday trade on Wednesday, after the Senate rejected the crypto industry's central legislative push, even as the company launched the Arc mainnet and the CEO said the industry "isn't stopping."

Circle announced the public mainnet launch of Arc, an open Layer 1 blockchain it described as "the single most significant launch in Circle's history since USD Coin (USDC) itself."

The company said Arc launched with a founding validator cohort including BlackRock (BLK), The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), Galaxy (GLXY), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Mastercard (MA), and Visa (V), among others.

More than 100 institutional and ecosystem builders were live on the network on day one, according to the statement. Circle listed BNY (BK), HSBC (HSBC), Societe Generale and State Street (STT) among the global banks with access, and Bitwise, BlackRock and Janus Henderson (JHG) among the asset managers building tokenized products on it.

Circle also added that it had completed the genesis mint of its ARC token this week, creating an initial supply of 10 billion tokens. According to the statement, the mint was "not a commitment to publicly launch ARC," but a step toward a possible shift from proof of authority to proof of stake in 2027.

What Allaire Said About The Failed Vote

Speaking to CNBC on Wednesday, Circle’s CEO Jeremy Allaire explained that policy and regulation were ultimately "responsive to what's actually happening in the real economy."

He said that he remained "pretty hopeful" about the bill, and that the industry was "at like the 90%" on the three issues still open, including conflict-of-interest rules covering exchanges, how far the ethics provisions extended, and what legal protections developers of decentralized finance (DeFi) software received against criminal prosecution.

He focused on the Arc Mainnet launch rather, calling it “one of the biggest launches in the history of the company.” He further said that “hundreds of companies, major banks, capital markets firms, the leading infrastructure firms behind the financial system, [were] building on this technology,” and that “[wasn’t] stopping.”

He also noted the GENIUS Act, the stablecoin law signed last year, failed its own initial cloture vote before passing weeks later. "We don't really know what's going to happen here," said the CEO. This came just a day after the Digital Market Asset Clarity Act (CLARITY Act) failed to pass the Senate vote.

Retail Traders Remain Bullish On CRCL Stock

CRCL stock was down over 6% in midday trading. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRCL improved to ‘bullish’ from the ‘bearish’ zone, as chatter around it moved to ‘high’ from ‘low’ over the past day.

One user on Stocktwits expects the stock to rebound soon.

View this Stocktwits post

Another user said that HOOD, PURR, and MSTR stocks looked strong, but COIN, CRCL, and ABTC were weak.

View this Stocktwits post

Read also: CIFR Stock Snaps 2-Day Slide After ERCOT Conditional Nod For 2 Major Data-Center Projects In Texas

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<