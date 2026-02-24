Cipher’s fourth-quarter revenue came in at $60 million, significantly below the consensus estimates of $85.7 million, according to Fiscal.ai data.

On February 20, the board of directors approved a corporate name change to Cipher Digital Inc. while retaining the same ticker.

On Monday, Canaan announced the acquisition of Cipher’s 49% stake in the ABC Projects joint venture in Texas for about $39.75 million.

Shares of Cipher Digital Inc (CIFR) gained 2% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter results that missed Wall Street expectations.

Cipher’s fourth-quarter revenue came in at $60 million, significantly below the consensus estimates of $85.7 million, according to Fiscal.ai data. The company reported an adjusted net loss of $55 million for the quarter. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share.

On a full-year basis, Cipher’s revenue of $223.9 million fell short of the market forecast of $249.7 million.

Rebranded To Cipher Digital

On February 20, the board of directors approved a corporate name change to Cipher Digital Inc while retaining the same ticker. It also completed three high-yield offerings to fund the construction of data centers at the Barber Lake and Black Pearl sites.

During the quarter, the company also secured 600 MW of total contracted HPC capacity through two agreements, a 15-year, 300 MW lease with AWS and a 10-year, 300 MW lease with Fluidstack and Google.

“Building on a transformative 2025, the fourth quarter reflected continued momentum as we advanced our evolution into a leading HPC data center development company. During the quarter, we upsized our initial lease with Fluidstack and Google and signed our first HPC lease with Amazon. In addition, we successfully executed multiple high-yield bond offerings to finance two of our existing HPC projects at Barber Lake and Black Pearl,” said Tyler Page, Chief Executive Officer.

Canaan Acquires Cipher’s ABC Projects Stake

On Monday, Canaan Inc. (CAN) announced the acquisition of Cipher Digital’s 49% stake in the ABC Projects joint venture in Texas for about $39.75 million, paid in newly issued shares. The sites operate 120 MW of power capacity and support roughly 4.4 EH/s of hashrate.

As part of the deal, Canaan also purchased 6,840 Avalon A15Pro mining rigs. The shares issued in the transaction are subject to a six-month lock-up period.

The deal will help Cipher streamline its operations and accelerate its strategic transition to a HPC data center development company, it said.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Despite the pre-market fall, retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier. CIFR was among the top trending tickers at the time of writing.

One user said the deals with Fluidstack and AWS will generate a “massive revenue increase”.

Another user noted the revenue miss and added, “technically just don't like the chart at the moment.”

Year-to-date, the stock has gained nearly 4%.

