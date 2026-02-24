Home Depot’s Q4 sales fell 3.8% to $38.20 billion, but came above analysts’ estimates of $38.03 billion, according to Fiscal.ai data.

Shares of Home Depot (HD) climbed 4% before the opening bell on Tuesday as the retailer topped Wall Street’s fourth-quarter expectations, cushioning the impact of a year-over-year sales and earnings decline.

Q4 sales fell 3.8% to $38.20 billion, but came just above analysts’ estimates of $38.03 billion, according to Fiscal.ai data. The latest quarter included 13 weeks, compared with 14 weeks in the prior-year period, the company said.

Q4 adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.72, down from $3.13 in the year-ago period but above the Street estimates of $2.52. The extra week in fiscal 2024 contributed roughly $0.30 to EPS for both the fourth quarter and the full year.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects total sales to rise about 2.5% to 4.5%, with comparable sales ranging from flat to 2% higher. Adjusted diluted EPS is projected to grow between flat and 4% from $14.69 in fiscal 2025.

